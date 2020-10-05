Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 202,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $76.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

