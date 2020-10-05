Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCVL has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,222.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock worth $2,393,768. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 67.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 21.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

