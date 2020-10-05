Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,014.93.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,028.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.84, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $982.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $20,613,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

