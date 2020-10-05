Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

