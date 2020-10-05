Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SRRA stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara Klencke bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $72,709.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 51.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $14,507,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $18,826,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,822,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

