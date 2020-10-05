Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) versus Oncologix Tech (NASDAQ:OCLG) Critical Comparison

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Oncologix Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 71.50 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncologix Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncologix Tech has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sintx Technologies and Oncologix Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 67.91%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Oncologix Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -633.61% -50.89% -35.49% Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oncologix Tech beats Sintx Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.