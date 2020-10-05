SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOUHY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.02. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

