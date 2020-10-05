Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.07. 1,268,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,720,433.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,473,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,933 shares of company stock worth $18,101,829 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 13.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

