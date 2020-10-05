Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.21.

MITO stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

