Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.75.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$45.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.82.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.5992264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

