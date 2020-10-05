Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$15.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.5992264 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -42.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.