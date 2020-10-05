SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $681.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.91.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.70 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SunOpta by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.