Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.