Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Shares of SYF opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after buying an additional 554,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

