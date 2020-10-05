SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s Concentrix business is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-from-home and online learning wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, supply-chain and logistics services disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis remain a major concern in the near-term. Moreover, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Adverse foreign-exchange volatility is another concern. Shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNX. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.86.

SNX stock opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $163,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,156 shares of company stock worth $4,893,363. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,719,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 479,610 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 261,175 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

