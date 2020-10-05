TaaS (TAAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.47 or 0.05179318 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

