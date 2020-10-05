Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -148.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $5,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $1,084,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,599 shares of company stock valued at $45,613,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after buying an additional 3,742,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,495,000 after buying an additional 454,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

