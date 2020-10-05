Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.24. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.21) to ($6.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 444,246 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599,915 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 40.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,598 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after purchasing an additional 787,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 45,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.