Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial raised Targa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Targa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.35.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 554.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,669,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,708,000 after buying an additional 243,589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3,716.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after buying an additional 9,599,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.