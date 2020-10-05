Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.62. Taubman Centers posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TCO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,097. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -0.14. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,095,000 after purchasing an additional 189,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 53.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 259,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

