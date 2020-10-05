Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $221.60 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $154,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $682,324.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,246.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,583 shares of company stock worth $22,347,974. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.