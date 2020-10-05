Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $128.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. Temenos has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

