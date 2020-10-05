Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $128.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. Temenos has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

