Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $910.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 5,836,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,435,455. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18,337.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,890 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

