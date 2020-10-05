Teranga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Receives $17.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGCDF. National Bank Financial raised Teranga Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teranga Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Teranga Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on Teranga Gold from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teranga Gold from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of TGCDF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,670. Teranga Gold has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

