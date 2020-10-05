Total’s (TOT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Total from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:TOT opened at $33.33 on Thursday. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Total will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Total by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Total by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

