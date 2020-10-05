Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and theglobe.com (NASDAQ:TGLO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Travelzoo alerts:

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Travelzoo and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98% theglobe.com N/A N/A -428.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travelzoo and theglobe.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.66 $4.16 million $0.34 19.15 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Travelzoo and theglobe.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 2 0 3.00 theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelzoo currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.81%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Risk and Volatility

Travelzoo has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 4.09, suggesting that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelzoo beats theglobe.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.