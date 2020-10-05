trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded trivago from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on trivago in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.02.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $499.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.26. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

