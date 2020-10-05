United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after buying an additional 4,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,433,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in United States Steel by 1,801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 785,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,403,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,402,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.51. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

