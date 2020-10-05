UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $339.52.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $311.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.24. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $296.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after acquiring an additional 702,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.