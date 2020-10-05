Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $49.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.
UPLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.
Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 237,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.
In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $568,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,522,274.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
