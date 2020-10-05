Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $49.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

UPLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 237,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $568,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,522,274.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

