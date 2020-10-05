VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLEEY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of VALEO/S to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. VALEO/S has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.12.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

