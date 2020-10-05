ValuEngine Downgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SUBCY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

SUBCY stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.