ValuEngine Downgrades TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
AMTD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.82.
TD Ameritrade stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,627,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 2,319,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,614,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 2,108,788 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after buying an additional 1,531,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
