ValuEngine Downgrades TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMTD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.82.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,627,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 2,319,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,614,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 2,108,788 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after buying an additional 1,531,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

