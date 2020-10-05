ValuEngine Lowers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ACIU stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.63. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 51.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

