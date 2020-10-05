ValuEngine Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $89,250.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,156 shares of company stock worth $533,855. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

