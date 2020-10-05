ValuEngine Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after buying an additional 1,892,236 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,309,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,302,000 after buying an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,917,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 794,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

