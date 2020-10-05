ValuEngine Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James downgraded Ryanair from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

RYAAY opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

