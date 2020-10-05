ValuEngine Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James downgraded Ryanair from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.
RYAAY opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
