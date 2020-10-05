VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.36. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VOESTALPINE AG/ADR will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

