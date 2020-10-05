Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €163.19 ($191.99).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €132.00 ($155.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €140.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €130.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

