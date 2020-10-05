Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of VRM opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Vroom has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $253.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.12 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $52,816,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,642,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,999,000.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

