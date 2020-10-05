W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Receives $64.29 Average PT from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $62.04. 434,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,273. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

