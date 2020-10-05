Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Wacker Chemie to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $101.10.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

