Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. DZ Bank currently has $157.50 price target on the retailer’s stock.
WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.46.
NYSE:WMT opened at $140.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $137,047,737. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
