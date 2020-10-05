Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. DZ Bank currently has $157.50 price target on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.46.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $137,047,737. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

