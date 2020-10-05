West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTBA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $268.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.92.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in West Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in West Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in West Bancorporation by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

