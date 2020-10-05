WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $91.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

