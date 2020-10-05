Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 37.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

