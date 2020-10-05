Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.50. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.57. 5,196,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $188,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,748,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

