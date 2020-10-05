Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

