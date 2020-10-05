Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

