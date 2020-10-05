Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $324.58 million, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $83.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Willdan Group by 131.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 497,934 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,957,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Willdan Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 112,513 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Willdan Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 489,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.